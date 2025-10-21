$5.5 trillion lost to money laundering every year worldwide, new research shows

The Napier AI / AML Index 2025–2026, produced in collaboration with GlobalData and Napier AI’s Data Science team led by Dr. Janet Bastiman, ranks 40 countries on their effectiveness in combatting financial crime and highlights how artificial intelligence can transform anti-money laundering (AML) efforts.

Dubai: Money laundering is draining an estimated $5.5 trillion from global economies each year, equivalent to 5% of global GDP, according to new research from Napier AI.

Napier AI’s analysis shows that China, the United States, Germany, and India experience the largest money laundering losses in absolute terms. Smaller economies, including the UAE, Romania, and South Africa, face higher relative impacts compared with their GDP, underscoring the shared global nature of the challenge.

The study estimates that financial institutions worldwide could save up to $183 billion annually in compliance costs and that global economies could recover more than $3.3 trillion each year by reducing illicit financial flows through AI-enabled systems.

In the United States, around $730 billion is laundered annually—about 2.5% of GDP—making it one of the hardest-hit markets alongside China. Brazil’s illicit finance losses equal nearly 8% of GDP, while Germany’s total exceeds $200 billion, or 4.5% of GDP.

As global financial systems digitise, Napier AI’s findings underscore that technology-driven compliance reform is essential — not just to cut costs but to safeguard economies from the escalating risks of illicit finance.

Survey data in the report shows that 73% of compliance professionals view AI as highly effective for transaction monitoring, and over a quarter rank it as the most impactful tool for detecting suspicious activity.

The report also points to new money laundering risks emerging from global trade shifts, including the rapid reorganization of supply chains and the introduction of new tariffs. Criminal groups are exploiting these transitions by falsifying invoices, manipulating payments, and rerouting shipments through third countries to obscure their origins.

Across major financial centers, compliance teams face thousands of daily alerts for potentially suspicious transactions — most of which turn out to be false. The volume of alerts closely correlates with GDP losses, highlighting how overburdened systems enable criminal activity to persist.

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.