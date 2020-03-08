Rana Kapoor's daughter Roshni wanted to board a flight to London when she was stopped

A man walks under signage for Yes Bank Ltd. in Mumbai, India Image Credit: Agency

Mumbai: Roshni Kapoor, the daughter of arrested Yes Bank Founder Rana Kapoor, was detained at the airport here on Sunday evening, sources said.

Roshni, a director of the DoIt Urban Ventures India Pvt. Ltd, was preparing to board a flight to London.

However, she was stopped in the wake of a Look Out Notice against her and the other Kapoor family members.