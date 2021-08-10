Dubai:Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, UAE's newest airline, will start operating flights to Bahrain from September. It will operate three times a week - on Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday and tickets are on sale on wizzair.com and the airline’s mobile app, with fares starting at Dh129.
"The route will strengthen connectivity within the GCC and will bring Wizz Air Abu Dhabi’s destinations to 32 since launching in January," said the low-cost airline in a statement.
"Just a one hour flight away from Abu Dhabi and being on the “Green List” Bahrain is ideal for an exploratory weekend getaway."
"Increasing the connectivity within the GCC has always been a priority for us at Wizz Air Abu Dhabi," said Kees Van Schaick, Managing Director of Wizz Air Abu Dhabi
Parent Wizz Air is looking to fly over 100 per cent of its pre-COVID-19 capacity this summer and aims to recruit over 300 pilots by end of 2021. The carrier has plans to hire 4,600 new pilots by 2030.