Dubai: Wizz Air Abu Dhabi will launch flights to Baku, Azerbaijan, starting on August 14, 2021.
The launch of this new route will see the airline now fly to 29 destinations. Azerbaijan is currently on Abu Dhabi’s green country list meaning that travellers will not be required to quarantine upon arrival or when returning back to the UAE’s capital.
The flight to Baku will operate twice a week on Tuesdays and Saturdays. Tickets are on sale on wizzair.com and the airline’s mobile app, with fares starting from Dh179.
"We are once again adding a new and exciting destination to our route network - Baku is a city like no other with a unique fusion of cultures offering a wide variety for everyone, from hospitality, history to F&B," said Kees Van Schaick, Managing Director of Wizz Air Abu Dhabi.
"As restrictions across the world start to ease, we continue to provide more travel options for those with a desire to travel," he added.