Abu Dhabi: Wizz Air Abu Dhabi has launched a one-day flash summer promotion, offering 5,000 seats for Dh120 (one-way fare).
The tickets are available for select flights on June 15 from 00.00am until 23.59pm, for destinations such as Athens (Greece), Baku (Azerbaijan), Kutaisi (Georgia), Santorini (Greece), and Yerevan (Armenia), for travel until the end of August. Tickets are already on sale on the airline’s website and mobile app.
Michael Berlouis, Managing Director of Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, said: “Our exciting promotion allows travellers to treat themselves to a well-deserved summer vacation and explore their favourite destinations with a fantastic flash sale. Incredible historic and cultural experiences await travellers, of all backgrounds, with the fantastic reduced fares providing great memories. Wizz Air Abu Dhabi provides safe, convenient travel options throughout Europe, Africa, the Middle East and Asia on an ever-growing network, and we look forward to welcoming our customers on board soon.”
Wizz Air Abu Dhabi provides ultra-low fare travel options to Alexandria (Egypt), Amman (Jordan), Aqaba (Jordan), Athens (Greece), Baku (Azerbaijan), Belgrade (Serbia), Kutaisi (Georgia), Manama (Bahrain), Muscat (Oman), Salalah (Oman), Santorini (Greece), Sarajevo (Bosnia), Sohag (Egypt), Tel-Aviv (Israel), Tirana (Albania) and Yerevan (Armenia) among others.
Wizz Air Abu Dhabi is a joint venture by Abu Dhabi’s ADQ and Europe’s Wizz Air Holdings Plc.
All Wizz Air Abu Dhabi flights are operated on Airbus A321 neo aircraft.