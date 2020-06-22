Abu Dhabi: Restrictions amid the coronavirus has started to ease, and as new travel regulations slowly come into place, Etihad Airways has explained how passengers can expect their journeys to look like.
Etihad Airways recently launched wellness ambassadors, who will also be introduced on board while complementing the roles performed by other cabin crew, and providing an enhanced level of customer care focused on health and wellness inflight.
To give passengers an idea on how their journeys will take shape, the Abu Dhabi-based carrier released a behind-the-scenes video to demonstrate what the airline has been doing.
Part of the new procedures include end to end safety procedures, social distancing and contactless interaction will be the recurring theme throughout the travel journey, while also including the latest technology to ensure maximum safety.
“We have installed social distancing signs to remind travellers to keep at least two metres between themselves and others at all times,” said Mohammed Ahmed, general manager of Abu Dhabi International Airport.
He added that thermal scanners were also introduced in corridors, in addition to the installation of self-cleaning escalator handrails to protect everyone’s health.