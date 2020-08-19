Dubai: Emirates A380 made a one-off service to Clark International Airport on Wednesday, becoming the first commercial flight, utilizing the aircraft, to operate to the Luzon-based airport.
The special A380 service from Dubai to Clark and operating as EK2520, took off from Dubai International Airport at 02:40 and landed in Clark at 15:23 local time, and was greeted by a traditional water cannon salute upon arrival at the airport.
“Today we mark a special day in the history of our operations in the Philippines, by becoming the first airline to operate the world’s largest commercial passenger aircraft to Clark International Airport and we are delighted to share this special occasion with the airport that we have been operating from since 2016. It also is a great honour to have delighted our customers by giving them the opportunity to experience this flagship aircraft on their journey to the Philippines,” said Satish Sethi, Country Manager for Emirates-Philippines .”
The popular Emirates A380 aircraft has resumed operations to five destinations so far, including London Heathrow, Paris, Cairo, Guangzhou and Toronto.