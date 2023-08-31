Dubai: UAE’s ultra-low-fare national airline Wizz Air Abu Dhabi has returned with the #GetLostwithWizz competition, which gives UAE residents a chance to take a flight to an unknown location.
To enter the competition, interested participants must have a public Instagram profile, follow @WizzAir on the social media platform, share a post of their most memorable travel moment, and tag @WizzAir with the hashtag #GetLostwithWizz by midnight September 10. The competition opens today (6 pm).
The flight will depart from Abu Dhabi on Thursday, September 21, in the evening and return on Sunday, September 24. Competition winners from last year were flown to Kutaisi in Georgia. The winners will be able to take along one partner and will also receive two nights’ accommodation and travel insurance.
Johan Eidhagen, Managing Director of Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, said, “We are very excited to launch the competition for places for this special flight to an unmissable yet unknown destination for a packed weekend full of incredible travel experiences.”
Wizz Air Abu Dhabi’s network includes cities throughout Europe, Africa and Central Asia.
Hopeful participants are advised to share creative, adventurous, exciting, or humorous pictures, with the standout posts with the highest engagement standing the best chance of winning a ticket, said the airline.
Wizz Air Abu Dhabi operates flights to Alexandria (Egypt), Almaty (Kazakhstan), Amman (Jordan), Ankara (Turkey), Aqaba (Jordan), Athens (Greece), Baku (Azerbaijan), Belgrade (Serbia), Male (Maldives), Muscat (Oman), Nur Sultan (Kazakhstan), Salalah (Oman), and Santorini (Greece) among others.