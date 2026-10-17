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UAE flights may face delays due to poor visibility, GCAA warns

GCAA says changing weather conditions could affect some flight operations

Last updated:
WAM
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Passengers advised to check airline updates as reduced visibility affects some areas.
Passengers advised to check airline updates as reduced visibility affects some areas.

Abu Dhabi: The General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) has advised that this time of year is characterised by changing weather conditions and reduced horizontal visibility in some parts of the UAE. These conditions may affect some flight operations and result in limited delays, depending on prevailing weather conditions and operational safety requirements.

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Such impacts are part of the operational challenges associated with these weather conditions. Airlines and airport operators implement the necessary measures in accordance with established operational procedures and aviation safety requirements.

Any updates affecting flight schedules are communicated by the relevant airlines and airports through their official channels.

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