GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 35°C
PRAYER TIMES
BUSINESS
BUSINESS
Business /
Aviation

UAE accounts for 57% of Boeing's Middle East order backlog

National carriers drive demand with more than 530 aircraft on order

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
The UAE has more than 530 aircraft on order out of 938 outstanding Boeing orders across the Middle East, according to Boeing's latest 2026 data.
The UAE has more than 530 aircraft on order out of 938 outstanding Boeing orders across the Middle East, according to Boeing's latest 2026 data.
Shutterstock

Dubai: The UAE accounts for around 57 per cent of Boeing's aircraft order backlog in the Middle East, underlining its position as one of the US planemaker's most important global markets as the country's airlines continue to expand their fleets.

According to Boeing's latest 2026 data, the UAE has more than 530 aircraft on order out of 938 outstanding Boeing orders across the Middle East.

Emirates remains the world's largest customer for Boeing's 777X programme, with orders for 270 aircraft, while Etihad Airways has 81 Boeing 787 Dreamliners on order, including 23 yet to be delivered, in addition to 15 Boeing 777X aircraft awaiting delivery.

Low-cost carrier flydubai is Boeing's largest regional customer for the 737 family, with 115 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft remaining on order.

Boeing's figures also showed that UAE airlines currently operate more than 300 Boeing aircraft, while cumulative orders from customers in the country have reached 1,288 aircraft since Boeing entered the UAE market.

Industry analysts said the scale of the order book reflects the UAE's growing role as a global aviation hub, supported by expanding national carriers, aircraft leasing companies and continued investment in aviation infrastructure.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.
Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
Show More
Related Topics:
UAE

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Students at the Emirates Engineering facility, learning about different maintenance checks.

How Emirates is giving old aircraft a second life

2m read
Visitors meeting employers at the Civil Aviation Career Fair organised by General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) at Etihad Museum in Dubai.

UAE aircraft registry crosses 1,000 for first time

1m read
Riyadh Air confirms order for six more Airbus A350-1000 jets at Farnborough Airshow.

Riyadh Air adds 6 more Airbus A350 jets at Farnborough

3m read
The Airbus deal would see Tata oversee the production of the H125 civil helicopters in India.

Airbus lands $10 billion SAS jet order

2m read