Dubai: Passengers having a Dubai resident visa and GDRFA approval are permitted to arrive into Dubai Airport, said Air India Express in a blog.
“Passengers having other Emirates resident visa are not permitted to arrive into Dubai Airport,” said the blog. ICA approved resident visa holders are allowed travel to Sharjah, Abu Dhabi and Ras Al Khaimah. Passengers from these emirates must receive approval after submitting a request through the website of the Federal authority for Identity & Citizenship (ICA).
Air Inda later clarified to Gulf News that the information is not a prerequisite of Air India but a regulation of Civil Aviation authorities in UAE.
Travel requirements for all passengers travelling to UAE:
- Negative RT-PCR test report having QR code, from authorized laboratories with 48 hours validity from the time of sample collection
- Rapid PCR test must be done within four hours of departure of the flight at the airport
- Undergo a PCR test at the arriving airport (UAE nationals are exempted from above three requirements)
- Passengers may report to the airport 06 hours prior to departure
Additional rules for passengers arriving into Ras al-Khaimah Airports:
- 10 days home quarantine upon arrival
- PCR test on the 4th and the 8th day after arrival
- Adherence to wearing the tracking watch on arrival
Additional rules for passengers arriving into Abu Dhabi Airports:
- Applying the quarantine for 12 days for all arrivals
- The quarantine to be at home or institutional according to the condition and the requirements
- Passengers must take the PCR test on day 6 and day 11