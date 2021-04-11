Dubai: Etihad airways has launched a year-long programme in celebration of the 50 years since UAE was established. The airline has launched a dedicated platform at etihad.com/uae50, and aims to engage the local community in its participative programme which will be revealed in detail throughout the year.
UAE nationals, residents and guests will have the chance to participate and win one of 50,000 prizes that will be given away throughout the course of the year. The rewards range from free flights and bonus Etihad Guest Miles, to discount vouchers for experiences across Abu Dhabi, and will be awarded throughout the year.
“This year-long initiative demonstrates Etihad’s celebration of the past, and commitment to the next 50 years of this incredible country,” said Tony Douglas, Group Chief Executive Officer, Etihad Aviation Group.
The first project in this series of celebrations is the ‘legacy of a nation’ which charts the untold stories of the nation from the past 50 years. Etihad will be seeking out and curating personal accounts of life in the UAE, both past and present.
The second pillar of the programme is ‘values that unite’, where Etihad will collaborate with expressionists from different walks of life, to co-create work that commemorates this auspicious occasion.
The final phase of this campaign is headlined ‘hosting the world’. Etihad will encourage, support and facilitate individuals with hosting special visitors from around the world to experience the UAE’s warm welcome for themselves.
The series of activities will run until December 31, 2021.