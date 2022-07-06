Dubai: India’s aviation regulator DGCA (Directorate-General of Civil Aviation) has issued a showcause notice to budget carrier SpiceJet in connection with recent incidents involving its planes.
“The reported incidents on aircraft operated by SpiceJet from April 1, 2022 till date have been reviewed and it has been observed that at a number of occasions, the aircraft either turned back to its originating station or continued landing to the destination with degraded safety margins”, said the regulator in a statement.
On Tuesday, a SpiceJet flight flying from Delhi to Dubai was diverted to Karachi due to a malfunctioning indicator light. On the same day, another SpiceJet flight from Kandla to Mumbai suffered a windshield crack.
“SpiceJet is in receipt of the DGCA notice and will be responding within the specified time period,” said an airline spokesperson in a statement to Gulf News. “We are committed to ensuring a safe operation for our passengers and crew.”
“We are an IATA-IOSA certified airline. SpiceJet successfully completed the meticulous audit program for recertification in October 2021,” said Spicejet. “All flights of SpiceJet are conducted in compliance with the applicable regulations of the DGCA Civil Aviation Regulations on the subject.”