Dubai: The themes of space economy and exploration will take centre stage at this year’s Dubai Airshow, organisers announced on Wednesday.
Set to take place from November 13-17 at the Dubai Airshow site, Dubai World Central (DWC), the event will feature the biggest space pavilion to date and provide a platform for companies and investors who are keen to see and learn about the latest space technologies as well.
The decision to focus on space comes after the Dubai Airshow and the UAE Space Agency signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at the 2021 Airshow.
Ibrahim Al Qasim, Deputy Director General of the UAE Space Agency, said, “The UAE has made great strides in building national capabilities in earth observation, training astronauts, sending missions to the moon and soon to the asteroid belt. The most critical component in the next five to ten years will be building major private sector capabilities. We’re looking to facilitate enormous opportunities for startups to be established in the UAE, and there’s no better platform to do this than at the Dubai Airshow. In its 18th cycle lifespan, the show has generated upward of Dh3 trillion in business.”
Technology Innovation Institute (TII), a scientific research centre and applied research pillar of Abu Dhabi’s Advanced Technology Research Council (ATRC), will be making its Dubai Airshow debut and is the host sponsor for this year’s Aerospace 2050 stage, which will cover everything from driving sustainable aviation operations to space exploration and future workforce.
In partnership with the UAE Space Agency, Dubai Airshow 2023 will also host a dedicated two-day conference programme.