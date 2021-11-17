Dubai: Nigeria’s Ibom Air has signed a firm order for 10 Airbus A220s at the Dubai Airshow.
The order is valued at $900 million at current list prices.
Ibom Air currently operates two A220s. The purchase of the new A220s will enable the airline to continue on its growth path, offering new routes across not just Nigeria, but to the west African region as well.
“As an organization, we at Ibom Air are delighted with the steep growth we have achieved in just over two and a half years since we commenced operations, a growth chiefly driven by the massive embrace of our product and brand by the Nigerian domestic flying public,” said Mfon Udom, CEO of Ibom.
Nigeria, with the largest population in Africa and the largest GDP, offers substantial growth potential in both domestic and regional travel. The A220 is therefore the ideal choice for a full range of services from very short-haul segments to intra-continental air routes.
“The A220 will allow us to increase the number of annual passengers through Akwa Ibom Airport, in Uyo, thus bringing more first-time visitors and business travelers to the region. These efforts reflect our commitment to supporting local commerce and making a positive contribution to socio-economic growth in Akwa Ibom state and Nigeria.” said Udon Emmanuel, Governor of Nigeria’s Akwa Ibom state.