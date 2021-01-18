Dubai: Singapore Airlines (SIA) will operate five weekly flights to Dubai starting today (January 18), and deploy one of its newest aircraft, the Airbus A350-900, to serve the route. SIA operated its last Dubai-Singapore flight on March 21, 2020 at the beginning of the pandemic.
“Resuming services between Singapore and Dubai represents an important step in the rebuilding of our global network,” said Ryan Yeoh, General Manager for Gulf and Middle East at Singapore Airlines.
“Despite the challenging times for the airline industry, the fundamental importance of air travel remains unchanged,” said Yeoh. “With the commencement of vaccination programmes in various countries such as the UAE and Singapore, there are some early signs of optimism about a recovery in air travel."
SIA will ramp up existing services as the demand for both passenger and cargo services returns, added Yeoh.