Total awarded contracts exceed Dh80 billion as Dubai advances world's largest airport
Dubai has awarded new contracts worth Dh56.5 billion for the development of Al Maktoum International Airport, bringing the total value of contracts awarded under the ambitious project to more than Dh80 billion.
The contracts were awarded under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.
Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, announced on Thursday.
The latest contracts mark a new phase in the development of what is planned to become the world's largest airport, with an annual capacity exceeding 260 million passengers once all phases are completed.
In a post on his X account, Sheikh Hamdan said: “Under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, we announce today the award of new contracts worth Dh56.5 billion as part of the Al Maktoum International Airport development project.”
He added that the latest awards bring the total value of contracts awarded under the strategic project to more than Dh80 billion.
Sheikh Hamdan said the new contracts signal the beginning of another major phase in Dubai's ambitious airport expansion programme.
“With the award of these contracts, we embark on a new phase in developing the world's largest and best airport,” he said.
He noted that a team of 14,000 people is working on implementing the project, reflecting the scale of the development.
Highlighting the airport's future capacity, Sheikh Hamdan said: “Upon completion of all its phases, Al Maktoum International Airport will have an annual capacity exceeding 260 million passengers.”
He concluded by reaffirming Dubai's ambition to strengthen its position as a global aviation hub, saying the development would ensure that “Dubai remains the world's airport and destination.”
The project represents a major investment in Dubai's aviation infrastructure, designed to accommodate future growth in passenger traffic and reinforce the emirate's position as a leading international centre for air travel and connectivity.