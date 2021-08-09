Dubai: The Sharjah Airport Authority (SAA) has implemented a range of self-check-in services that allow passengers to complete their on-the-ground processes quickly, while reducing waiting time during peak periods.
The airport is providing a self-check-in and baggage claim system, currently available to passengers with Air Arabia through self-contained kiosks located in the departures hall, allowing passengers to check-in, extract boarding passes, drop bags, and move directly to the airport’s Passport Control Department. “The SAA aims to increase their customers’ satisfaction and improve their experience at Sharjah’s premier gateway to enable them to reach their destinations around the world easily and safely,” said Sharjah Airport Authority in a statement.
Sharjah Airport has also installed more than 112 sensors to monitor procedures provided in real-time and provide support when necessary to facilitate and expedite airport procedures. “These technologies also contribute to monitoring the extent of adherence to precautionary measures, maintaining physical distance, and reducing points of friction with employees,” said Sharjah Airport.
The intention is to provide integrated smart services that “start before arriving at the airport through the services and information provided by the smart app, through to arrival at the airport with smart gates that enable travelers to clear their transactions at a rate of 20 seconds per passenger, and finally through to boarding the plane, where the automated boarding pass system verifies all data.”