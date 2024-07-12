Dubai: Saudi Arabia’s ministry of investment signs a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with national carrier Saudia Group to enhance services and support for investors.
This initiative aims to bolster the country's appeal as an investment destination, facilitating a conducive environment for business growth.
Saudia Group oversees 12 strategic business units dedicated to advancing the aviation sector across Saudi Arabia and the Middle East and North Africa region.
Through this partnership, travel procedures and logistical services for investors will be streamlined, alongside the provision of private aviation and concierge services tailored to meet diverse sectoral needs.