Dubai: The private investment firm Ardian will emerge as the biggest shareholder in London’s Heathrow, one of the world’s busiest airports.
One of the world's most influential sovereign funds, the Saudi PIF, is the other new shareholder in the UK airport. The new deal sees PIF buy 15% in the airport’s holding company.
Ardrian has completed a 22.6% stake buy in FGP TopCo, which is the holding company for Heathrow Airport Holdings. The stake was bought from Ferrovial and some other TopCo shareholders.