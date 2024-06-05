London: British Airways will increase staffing at its hub in London's Heathrow Airport by 5 per cent to minimise the risk of any disruption in the peak summer season.

The carrier, owned by IAG SA, expects this summer to be its busiest since the pandemic and will hire about 350 new workers to fill customer service and ground handling roles, a spokesperson for the airline said. The airline is also upgrading some of its computers and other technology at the hub.