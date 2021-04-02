Dubai: Ras Al Khaimah’s air travel connect with Russia has been expanded with the first flight by Rossiya Airlines touching down at the emirate today (April 2). It was flying in from Yekaterinburg, Russia’s fourth-largest city and the second-largest in Siberia.
These services now connect Ras Al Khaimah to nine destinations in the world’s largest country. Rossiya Airlines offers weekly flights to and from major cities in Russia, including Moscow and its second largest city St. Petersburg. The other cities include Kazan, Samara, Yekaterinburg, Nizhny Novgorod, Perm, Ufa and Rostov-on-Dov.
The “partnership with Rossiya Airlines represents a significant step forward in the airport’s phased expansion strategy, opening up as it does nine direct flights into and out of Russia,” said Salem Bin Sultan Al-Qasimi, Chairman of Department of Civil Aviation and Ras Al Khaimah International Airport.
Rossiya, which was founded in 1934, is part of Aeroflot Group. "Our recent expansion phase has seen us increase flights throughout India and Kazakhstan - this new service to Russia further strengthens our position as one of the most significant UAE airports," said Sanjay Khanna, CEO of Ras Al Khaimah International Airport.