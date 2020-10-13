Dubai: Air Arabia will be resuming a full schedule of passenger flights from Ras Al Khaimah International Airport, starting October 15. The airport is slowly returning to its original capacity and resuming operations following a period of restricted services necessary to curtail non-essential travel after the COVID-19 outbreak.
Passengers flying in and out of the facility will be required to follow protocol that it is in alignment with national efforts to control the spread of the virus. “This will enable us to continue serving the community and to support Ras Al Khaimah’s vital tourist, business and logistics sectors,” said Sanjay Khanna, CEO of Ras Al Khaimah International Airport, in a statement.
The airport is continuing to apply extensive measures to protect the community in accordance with various authorities’ directives as the country enters the ‘new normal’ phase, the statement added. Passengers entering and leaving UAE through RAK Airport need to possess adequate health insurance and a COVID-19 test result no longer than four days before travel. They also require to complete a health disclosure form.
Arriving passengers have to download the ‘Al-Hosn’ app, undertake a COVID-19 test at the airport, and self-quarantine at their destination hotel or residence until the results of the test are known. If found to be positive for coronavirus, they are required to isolate according to Ministry of Health and Prevention guidelines.
“We are glad to see the gradual resumption of operations from Ras Al Khaimah International Airport,” said Adel Al Ali, Group CEO of Air Arabia.