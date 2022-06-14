Dubai: Qatar Airways has shifted its flights to London Heathrow flights to Terminal 4 after the completion of a two-year refurbishment project there.
“Passengers flying into and out of London Heathrow Airport (LHR) are reminded that Qatar Airways operations will move from Terminal 5 to Terminal 4 (June 14),” the airline said in a statement.
Etihad Airways, which has been operating out of multiple terminals at Heathrow, will also move to Terminal 4. The airline's online schedule shows flights switching back to the terminal from June 22.
The re-opening of the terminal comes at a crucial time for Heathrow, which has been facing massive disruptions as airlines ramp up capacity. Around 5.3 million passengers travelled through London’s main airport in May, which is around 80 per cent of 2019 levels.
London Heathrow expects 30 airlines to move their operations to the newly restarted terminal ahead of the peak summer travel period. “While we rebuild capacity from the pandemic, resources remain tight, in line with other airports in the UK and Europe, we are working closely with airlines and handlers to match supply and demand,” the airport operator said.
London Heathrow was the busiest airport in the world in May with more than 3.3 million seats.