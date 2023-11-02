Dubai: A Qatar Airways flight, operated by an Airbus A320, made its return to Ras Al Khaimah International Airport on November 1, landing shortly after 10 PM.
This marks the resumption of services on the route and enhances connectivity between Ras Al Khaimah and one of the world's largest airline networks. The flight, which covers the one-hour journey from Qatar Airways' Doha hub at Hamad International Airport, offers passengers seamless access to Ras Al Khaimah.
“After announcing the partnership between Qatar Airways and Ras Al Khaimah International Airport at ITB, Berlin’s premier travel and tourism exhibition, back in March this year, we were delighted to see the commencing of operations to the emirate today,” commented Raki Phillips, CEO of Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority. “We look forward to working together to drive sustainable growth, in line with our ambition to attract three million visitors annually by 2030 and increase tourism’s contribution to Ras Al Khaimah’s GDP.”
This partnership between Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority (RAKTDA) and Qatar Airways aligns with RAKTDA's strategy to strengthen global connectivity to the Emirate. The flights will provide international travelers with increased options, flexibility, and access to explore Ras Al Khaimah's natural beauty. Leveraging Qatar Airways' extensive global network with over 160 destinations, including convenient one-stop connections from European cities, Ras Al Khaimah aims to cater to its key source markets.
“Qatar Airways flight resumption to Ras Al Khaimah, provide more connectivity to passengers from the UAE and beyond,” said Marwan Koleilat, Senior Vice President Commercial – Eastern Regions. “Passengers travelling to and from Ras Al Khaimah will have the opportunity to enjoy Qatar Airways’ quality offerings and will be able to connect to over 160 destinations via our hub, Hamad International Airport.”
Ras Al Khaimah has gained recognition as one of the "World's Greatest Places of 2022" by Time magazine and has been listed as one of CNN Travel's best destinations to visit in 2023. This acclaim is attributed to its stunning and unique topography, rich geodiversity, and the wide range of authentic, diverse, and inspiring experiences it offers to various types of travelers, including those seeking adventure, nature, family-oriented activities, and more.