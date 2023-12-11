Qatar Airways expanded its operations in Saudi Arabia with the launch of its ninth route in the Kingdom to the new urban area of NEOM. The inaugural flight touched down for the first time at NEOM Bay Airport on December 9, 2023.
The flag carrier of Qatar has been advancing its foothold in the Saudi market with the airline’s operations having recently been extended to Tabuk, alongside recently resuming the Yanbu route.
With the launch of this new connection, Qatar Airways brings the total number of destinations it serves within the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to nine, operating 125 weekly flights. These cities include AlUla, Dammam, Gassim, Jeddah, Medina, NEOM, Riyadh, Taif, and Yanbu, the airlines noted.
Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive Officer, Engr. Badr Mohammed Al-Meer, said: “We are excited to introduce NEOM as our ninth gateway in Saudi Arabia. We believe that the launch of this flight underlines our commitment to providing a seamless travel experience for our passengers in the Saudi market.”
“NEOM Bay’s addition of a fourth airline operator, and third international destination, is a milestone moment in the early phases of our strategic expansion of NEOM’s connectivity, which is so vital to support our ongoing development,” said Justin Erbacci, NEOM Airports Chief Executive Officer.