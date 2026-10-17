Pilots declared a Mayday after a jet door fell off, forcing a rapid return to the airport
Abuja: A private jet carrying nine people was forced to make an emergency landing in Nigeria after one of its doors detached thousands of feet above the ground, prompting a Mayday distress call and an emergency response at the airport.
The Challenger 604 aircraft, operated by Triton Aviation, was flying from the Nigerian capital, Abuja, to Lagos on Thursday, October 15, when the incident occurred shortly after take-off from Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport.
The Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) confirmed that the aircraft was approximately three nautical miles from the airport and climbing through 3,500 feet when its crew declared an emergency after the door separated from the fuselage.
Air traffic controllers immediately directed the pilots to return to Abuja, while firefighters, rescue personnel and medical teams were placed on standby ahead of the aircraft's arrival.
According to an air traffic control incident report cited by Nigerian media, the pilots initially reported that a door had opened during the flight and sought to establish whether it remained attached to the aircraft.
The crew asked controllers to inspect the aircraft visually during its return. One controller attempted to examine the jet through binoculars, but its position and approach angle made it difficult to determine whether the door was still in place.
The aircraft subsequently landed safely on Runway 22 at Abuja airport, with all six passengers and three crew members accounted for. No injuries were reported.
The missing door was later discovered on farmland near Abuja, according to local media reports. Video footage circulating online showed people examining what appeared to be the detached aircraft component.
The NSIB subsequently confirmed that the door had been recovered and secured at its wreckage hangar for examination.
The aircraft is registered in San Marino and was operating under flight identification DWC052.
Nigeria's aviation accident investigators have opened an inquiry to establish why the door separated during flight, including examining the circumstances surrounding the incident.
The bureau's director-general, Captain Alex Badeh Jr, confirmed that the investigation was under way and that further updates would be provided.
No definitive cause has been established, and investigators have yet to determine whether the incident resulted from a mechanical failure, maintenance issue or another factor.