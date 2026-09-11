Philippines low-cost airline increases hand-carry allowance to 10kg

Passengers can carry one cabin bag, one personal item, subject to size, weight restriction
Dubai: Travellers flying with the Philippines' low-cost airline Cebu Pacific will get more room in their cabin bags from September 15, when the carrier increases its hand-carry allowance from seven kilogrammes to 10 kilogrammes on its 5J flights.
The airline has confirmed the change after a social media card announcing the revised baggage rules circulated online. Passengers have asked Cebu Pacific on X to verify whether the information was genuine.
The new policy applies to all flights carrying the 5J code, which is used for Cebu Pacific's mainline network.
Passengers with a confirmed seat can take one hand-carry item into the cabin, provided it does not exceed 56cm x 36cm x 23cm. The bag is intended for the overhead compartment.
They may also bring one personal item to be placed under the seat in front of them. The allowance applies to passengers with confirmed seats, including children and infants.
Cebu Pacific has urged travellers to check their bags before heading to the airport to ensure they meet the applicable size and weight requirements.
“We encourage all guests to ensure their carry-on baggage complies with the applicable size and weight requirements for a smoother airport experience," wrote the airline on X.
The 5J network covers dozens of destinations in the Philippines, including Cebu, Davao, and Caticlan.
In addition, the airline operates 5J international services to destinations across Asia and the Middle East, including Dubai, as well as Sydney, Guangzhou, and Taipei.
Travellers with a 5J booking will therefore have an additional three kilogrammes available for their cabin bag when the new policy takes effect.
The higher allowance does not extend to Cebgo-operated DG flights. Cebgo primarily serves regional routes across the Philippines and operates at smaller airports. Its hand-carry limit will remain at seven kilogrammes.
Passengers with journeys involving both 5J and DG services should check the flight code on their booking, as different cabin baggage limits will apply.
The standard dimensions for the hand-carry item have remained unchanged, regardless of the new weight allowance.