Dubai: Emirates airline on Sunday said over 2,500 passengers used the carrier's home check-in services in July.
The airline’s new service enables passengers departing from Dubai to complete the check-in process in the comfort of their home.
During the peak summer travel departures from the UAE in July, Emirates’ home check-in services were typically booked for groups of four to five people, with travellers’ most popular destinations being Amman (Jordan), Beirut (Lebanon) and Male (Maldives), said Emirates in a statement.
The airline added that Thursdays and the Eid long weekend were particularly busy with up to 130 home check-ins completed and 150 pieces of baggage delivered to the airport a day across Dubai.
Underscoring the popularity of the service, some 400 home check-ins were for repeat customers who had already taken advantage of the service before, said Emirates.
How does it function?
During the home check-in process, customer-oriented agents check in travellers for their flights, issue boarding passes, weigh and tag their sanitised baggage and ensure these are delivered to the airport and loaded onto the aircraft.
Each piece of baggage is disinfected with a long-lasting protective coating that lasts for up to 72 hours.
Passengers can book their home check-in service on the airline's website up to 24 hours before their flight and receive the service up to 8 hours before scheduled departure time.