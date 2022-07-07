Dubai: India’s Akasa Air has received its air operator’s certificate from the aviation regulator, setting the stage for the low-cost carrier’s launch.
“We now look forward to opening our flights for sale, leading to the start of commercial operations by late July,” said Vinay Dube, CEO. “This will begin our journey towards building India’s greenest, most dependable, and most affordable airline.”
Akasa Air, whose airline code is QP, received its first 737 MAX in June. Later this month, the airline will commence commercial operations with two aircraft, subsequently adding to its fleet, every month.
By the end of the fiscal year 2022-23, the airline will have inducted 18 aircraft and thereafter 12-14 aircraft every 12 months, which will make up its order of 72 delivered jets over five years.
India’s economy and expanding middle-class are expected to fuel strong demand for flights, creating a need for more than 2,200 new airplanes in South Asia valued at nearly $320 billion over the next 20 years, according to Boeing’s 2021 Outlook.
Jet Airways, which has not flown since 2019, could relaunch flights by September after being acquired by a Dubai-based investor in 2020. Air India is now under the control of Tata Sons.