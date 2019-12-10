Emirates airline warned passengers to arrive at the airport three hours before departure. Image Credit: File photo

Dubai: A busy travel period is expected ahead of the holiday season, starting from Thursday December 12 until Friday December 20, with close to 300,000 Emirates passengers travelling from Dubai to numerous destinations.

The busiest time for departures from Terminal 3 will be on Friday December 13 with close to 40,000 passengers expected. Customers are reminded to check-in and arrive three hours early to the airport early to avoid any delays.

Passengers departing from Dubai can physically check in at the airport as early as 24 hours before flight departure, and are requested to check in no later than 2 hours prior to departure, regardless of class of travel.

Read more Ministry of Education announces winter break for UAE schools

Customers who check in less than 60 minutes prior to their scheduled flight departure will not be accepted for travel. Customers can also check in online on their desktops or mobile devices from 48 hours to 90 minutes before flight departure.

In addition to online check-in services, Emirates also offers convenient car park check-in facilities. Customers can use these to check in and drop off their luggage. Alternatively, customers heading to Emirates Terminal 3 can choose to drop their luggage at one of the 46 dedicated bag drop counters in Economy Class or separate counters in First Class and Business Class from six hours to 90 minutes prior to departure. Families travelling with small children can use dedicated Family counters in Check in Zone 2.

After checking in, passengers are also advised to make sure they get to their boarding gate on time. Gates open 90 minutes before departure, boarding starts 45 minutes before each flight and gates close 20 minutes before departure. If passengers report late Emirates will not be able to accept them for travel. Check-in and gate closure timings will be strictly followed to ensure flights depart on schedule.

Close to 430,000 Emirates passengers are also expected to arrive into Dubai from December 20 until December 30 to celebrate the holidays and New Year period.