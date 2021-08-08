Dubai: European low-cost airline Wizz Air is ramping up pilot recruitment across its network, with plans to hire 4,600 new pilots by 2030.
The announcement comes as Wizz Air, which has already trained over 150 additional pilots, is looking to fly over 100 per cent of its pre-COVID-19 capacity this summer and aims to recruit over 300 more by the end of 2021.
Wizz Air said it was committed to more than tripling the size of its fleet, with 500 Airbus aircraft expected in the next ten years, creating job opportunities for pilots.
“We are pleased to be recruiting for thousands of new pilot positions at an exciting time for Wizz Air, as we continue to grow our presence across Europe and beyond,” said Heiko Holm, Chief Operations Officer of Wizz Air, in a statement.
“Wizz Air welcomes applications from experienced captains and first officers as well as those with no flying experience at all,” said the airline.