Dubai: The low-cost airline flyEgypt is the latest to touch down at Ras Al Khaimah International Airport, and marks an “acceleration” for the airport’s expansion strategy.
“From a localised viewpoint, this service will support Ras Al Khaimah’s diversification strategy and further enhance RAK Airport’s strategic position as a logistics and transport hub for the region,” said Sheikh Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Department of Civil Aviation and Ras Al Khaimah International Airport.
The first flyEgypt flight from Cairo International Airport landed in Ras Al Khaimah on Thursday, and the carrier will operate a thrice-weekly service. With flyEgypt also starting twice-weekly direct flights from Suhag in Egypt to Ras Al Khaimah, the partnership opens up the emirate to a 100 million people market.
Connecting Egypt
flyEgypt launched operations in 2015 as a charter airline. It is engaged in supporting the "revival of Egypt’s tourism industry", by connecting Egyptian destinations with the greater Middle East through scheduled flights alongside their European leisure travel product.
It will fly to Ras Al Khaimah three times a week, with flights every Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday and to Suhag twice a week, on Tuesdays and Fridays. "Ras Al Khaimah International Airport is determined to play an instrumental role in repositioning the aviation sector as a major driver for economic activities in the new normal," said Sanjay Khanna, CEO of Ras Al Khaimah International Airport.
"This new partnership is just one of many that the airport is establishing in pursuit of this goal. We are committed to opening up even more routes, with further partnership announcements to be made over the next two months.”
The airport signed agreements with several carriers in the last three months to either commence operations or extend existing ones with added frequencies.