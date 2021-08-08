Dubai: Iraqi Airways will operate two weekly flights between Baghdad and Abu Dhabi. An inaugural flight, operated using a Boeing 737-800 aircraft, landed at Abu Dhabi International Airport (AUH) on August 7.
Iraq’s national carrier will start by running one flight per week and then increase the frequency to two. Flights will be operating on both Saturdays and Tuesdays, upon the recovery of the travel demand.
“The introduction of the new flights connecting Abu Dhabi and Baghdad will support the Iraqi community in the UAE, facilitating a smoother travel experience for them,” said Francois Bourienne, Chief Commercial Officer at Abu Dhabi Airports, in a statement.
Outbound flights will depart from Abu Dhabi International Airport on Saturdays and Tuesdays at 18:00 local time (LT), landing in Baghdad at 19:15 LT. Return flights will depart from Baghdad.
We believe that connecting the two capitals will strengthen the relations between our countries, delivering greater corporation to enable successful operations in this sector
International Airport on Saturdays and Tuesdays at 13:45 LT and land at Abu Dhabi International Airport at 17:00 LT.