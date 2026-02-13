Red roses top demand as dnata processes 274 shipments in five days
Dubai: Every Valentine’s season, the quiet world of air cargo turns into a race against time. At the Dubai Flower Centre, teams from dnata worked around the clock to process a remarkable 227,530 kilograms of flowers in just five days. Aircraft doors opened to reveal pallets stacked high with colour, fragrance and expectation. Within hours, these blooms would begin their journey onwards to florists, supermarkets and hotels across the UAE and the wider region.