Dubai: Every Valentine’s season, the quiet world of air cargo turns into a race against time. At the Dubai Flower Centre, teams from dnata worked around the clock to process a remarkable 227,530 kilograms of flowers in just five days. Aircraft doors opened to reveal pallets stacked high with colour, fragrance and expectation. Within hours, these blooms would begin their journey onwards to florists, supermarkets and hotels across the UAE and the wider region.

If one flower defines February, it is the red rose — and the dominance is unmistakable. Open almost any box, and you are likely to find tight buds wrapped for protection, destined to open just in time for dinner tables and surprise deliveries. While hydrangeas, chrysanthemums and orchids also arrive in significant numbers, roses account for the lion’s share of demand. Buyers across the UAE continue to favour the classic symbol of romance, and import data shows the trend repeating year after year. For handlers, that means careful stacking, quick transfers and constant monitoring of temperatures to ensure each stem looks perfect when it finally meets its recipient.

Fresh flowers are delicate travellers. The moment they land, the countdown begins. Inside the facility, chilled zones maintain carefully controlled conditions to slow ageing and protect quality. Staff move swiftly but gently, guiding shipments from aircraft pallets to refrigerated storage and onward distribution trucks. The process is designed to be seamless: minimal waiting, minimal exposure to heat. Even short delays can affect how long a bouquet lasts in someone’s home. Watching the choreography unfold, it becomes clear that Valentine’s Day depends as much on logistics expertise as it does on romance.

These blooms have already travelled thousands of kilometres before reaching Dubai. Many originate in major flower-growing nations such as Colombia and Ecuador in South America, as well as Kenya and Ethiopia in Africa. Others arrive from the Netherlands, long known as a hub of the international flower trade. Growers harvest, pack and ship within tight windows so that products can move across continents in peak condition. Dubai’s position as a global aviation crossroads makes it a natural transit and distribution point, linking farms to retailers across the Middle East. By the time the boxes reach the Flower Centre, they carry not just petals, but a complex chain of planning and coordination.

Even within a busy week, there are moments when activity spikes. February 10 proved to be the peak, with almost 60,000 kilograms handled in a single day — more than double normal volumes. Extra staff were deployed, shifts stretched and equipment kept in near-constant motion. Forklifts hummed between aircraft docks and storage areas while supervisors tracked progress in real time. Despite the pressure, the goal remained simple: keep everything moving, keep everything cool, and keep everything on schedule. For customers waiting to buy a last-minute bouquet, this intense day behind the scenes makes the magic possible.

What begins in a cargo hold ends in someone’s hands. Within hours of arrival, many of these flowers are already on trucks bound for markets, malls, and hotels. Florists’ trim stems, arrange displays and prepare deliveries, rarely visible to the people who will receive them. Yet each bouquet carries the imprint of the journey — the aircraft, the handlers, the warehouse teams working through the night. Valentine’s Day may be about emotion, but it is powered by an enormous logistical effort that ensures love arrives fresh, fragrant and right on time.

