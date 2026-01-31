5 K-Drama love confessions that hit like a punch to the heart: Twenty Five Twenty One to Strong Girl Bong-soon

Let's forget the ending for a second here, folks. Fencer Na Hee-do (Kim Tae-ri) and her hardworking best friend Baek Yi-jin (Nam Joo-hyuk) share one of the sweetest conversations on a bridge. He tells her that she always guides him in the right direction, and that he’d go above and beyond just for her. She remembers that he had once hinted their relationship meant something more than friendship and asks, “You still haven’t told me what it was, if not that.” After a quiet pause, he straightens his back, takes a deep breath, and says 'love'. Then, with raw emotion, he confesses his love.