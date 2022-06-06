Dubai: SpiceJet on Monday said that it has restricted 90 pilots from flying the Boeing 737 Max aircraft until they undergo re-training, in compliance with the directives of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).
The statement came in response to reports that the Indian aviation regulator has imposed a Rs 1 million fine on the low-cost airline for training pilots on a faulty simulator.
SpiceJet said the restriction does not impact the airline’s operation of the MAX aircraft as it has adequately trained pilots.
“The company has 650 pilots trained on MAX aircraft and DGCA had an observation on the training profile followed for 90 pilots,” said SpiceJet.
Last week, the DGCA had barred 90 SpiceJet pilots from operating the Boeing 737 MAX aircraft, citing that the pilots had not undergone proper training to fly these aircraft.
SpiceJet, which is currently the only operator of MAX in the country, took a one-time charge of Rs774.6 million related to a settlement deal with Boeing in the fourth quarter.
“Our performance would have been much better, but was impacted by the unexpected delay in the return to service of the 737 MAX, rising fuel costs and certain exceptional adjustments,” said Ajay Singh, Chairman and Managing Director, SpiceJet, in a February statement.