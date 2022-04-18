Dubai: India’s low-cost airline SpiceJet plans to add new flights to the Gulf as demand on the sector heads back to peak levels. The airline will launch new non-stop flights between Ahmedabad and Muscat, and also connect Mumbai and Kozhikode (Kerala) with Riyadh and Jeddah.
These services will start from April 26 in a phased manner, Spicejet said in a statement. "SpiceJet is strengthening its domestic and international network to meet current and emerging demands," the airline said.
The airline’s Boeing 737 and Q400 aircraft will be deployed on the new routes.
Apart from this, the airline will also be launching new domestic flights on the routes between Ahmedabad-Goa, Ahmedabad-Bagdogra, Ahmedabad-Shirdi, Mumbai-Tirupati and Mumbai-Guwahati. SpiceJet is also increasing frequencies on Delhi-Jabalpur, Delhi-Leh, Ahmedabad-Dehradun, Hyderabad-Shirdi, Mumbai-Goa and Mumbai-Srinagar routes.
"With the economy reviving from the pandemic slump, this will help us to enhance our presence in the aviation industry domestically as well as globally," said Shilpa Bhatia, Chief Commercial Officer, Spicejet.
"The flights announced today includes a mix of industry first, new routes and enhanced frequencies covering both domestic and international destinations. Along with enhancing convenience for general travellers, tourism and local economy on these routes will get much needed boost as many of them are important religious and leisure travel destinations.”