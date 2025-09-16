IndiGo’s long-haul strategy takes off with new Europe route
Dubai: Indian carrier IndiGo has announced new direct flights from Mumbai to Copenhagen, Denmark, starting October 8 this year. The move marks a significant expansion of the airline's international network, making Copenhagen its 44th international destination and its first in the Scandinavian region.
The thrice-weekly service will be operated using a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft, which has been taken on a wet/damp lease from Norse Atlantic Airways. This partnership allows IndiGo to venture into the long-haul market ahead of the delivery of its own wide-body aircraft.
According to Pieter Elbers, CEO of IndiGo, the new route is a response to growing demand and a strategic step towards the airline’s global ambitions.
“With growing demand for travel between India and Northern Europe, we are delighted to connect Mumbai to Copenhagen, marking IndiGo’s entry into the Scandinavian region,” he said.
"This expansion strengthens our presence in Europe, offering Copenhagen as a gateway to the Nordic region for Indian travellers," Elbers explained.
Elbers added that with every new international destination, the airline is "inching closer to our vision of being a trusted global airline, giving wings to the nation, and increasingly to the world.”
In a significant departure from its traditional no-frills model, IndiGo will offer passengers on the new route a choice between its standard Economy class and a tailor-made business product called IndiGoStretch.
The airline said passengers in IndiGoStretch will enjoy a range of premium amenities, including extra legroom, reclinable seating, and priority check-in. This new service aligns with IndiGo's recent shift toward a more hybrid model on its long-haul routes, which includes direct flights to Manchester and Amsterdam.
The airline’s strategic use of wet-leased wide-body aircraft demonstrates a calculated approach to building its long-haul capabilities while maintaining its core philosophy of offering affordable and on-time travel.
The new direct link is expected to bolster cultural, economic, and tourism ties between India and the Scandinavian region.
The flight, operating on a thrice-weekly schedule, is set to depart Mumbai at 04:35 and arrive in Copenhagen at 10:05 local time. The return flight will leave Copenhagen at 12:30 and arrive in Mumbai the following day at 00:30. All timings are subject to regulatory approvals.
This new route, along with the recently announced Athens service using India’s first Airbus A321XLR, signals IndiGo's ambitious plans to expand its global reach and cement its position as a major player in the international aviation market.
