New Delhi : The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has removed Spicejet, the budget airline from enhanced surveillance on Tuesday.

A senior DGCA official informed that Spicejet was placed under enhanced surveillance by DGCA on 13th September 2024 in view of the financial constraints being faced by the operator which could potentially affect the discharge of mandatory obligations of aircraft maintenance.

A total of 266 spot checks have been carried out by DGCA across various locations as part of the enhanced surveillance mechanism.

It has been ensured that deficiencies and findings found during the spot checks have been subject to suitable rectification action by the operator.

In light of the same and the financial infusion of additional funds into the company, Spicejet has been taken off the enhanced surveillance regime.

However, random spot checks shall continue to be carried out across the operational fleet to ensure continuing safety of operations.