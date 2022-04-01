Dubai: India has scrapped PCR testing for fully vaccinated passengers from UAE, according to Air India Express.
In a letter issued to travel agents, the carrier said that guests who have completed the full vaccination schedule of both doses from a list of recognised countries on 'reciprocity' basis are exempted from RT-PCR testing prior to departure for travel to India from UAE.
The COVID-19 vaccination certificate should be uploaded on the 'Air Suvidha' travel portal, said Air India Express. "All other guests should carry a negative COVID-19 PCR certificate and upload the same on Air Suvidha portal - the test should be conducted within 72 hours prior to departure," said the airline.
"The official declaration came today morning," said TP Sudheesh, General Manager at Deira Travel & Tourist Agency.
The reduced formalities will definitely encourage more passengers to travel. The book load towards to India is high now as thousands of visitors are going back after the Expo
Children under the age of 5 are exempted from pre and post-arrival testing, it added. The announcement means that there is no mandatory PCR testing for those traveling frequently between India and UAE.
Passenger traffic on the route will fully take off after airlines ramp up capacity. Emirates airline has already announced that it will raise weekly frequency of its flights to 170 a week to nine cities in India from early April.
After two years of COVID-19 created disruptions, the Indian government restored international flights in line with existing bilateral agreements.