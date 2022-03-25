Dubai: Emirates will 're-introduce' full pre-pandemic flight frequencies to all its destinations in India from April 1. The Dubai airline will operate 170 weekly flights to nine cities.
The move comes on the back of the decision by the Indian government to restore international flights to and from the country in line with established bilateral agreements from the end of March 2022.
Emirates had brought back the Airbus A380 on a daily basis between Dubai and Mumbai this month. The Emirates flight EK 500/ 501 is operated by the double-decker aircraft.
New Delhi: 28 weekly flights
Bengaluru: 24 weekly flights
Chennai: 21 weekly flights
Hyderabad: 21 weekly flights
Kochi: 14 weekly flights
Kolkata: 11 weekly flights
Ahmedabad: 9 weekly flights
Thiruvananthapuram: 7 weekly flights