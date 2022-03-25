Stock - Emirates airline
Dubai: Emirates will 're-introduce' full pre-pandemic flight frequencies to all its destinations in India from April 1. The Dubai airline will operate 170 weekly flights to nine cities.

The move comes on the back of the decision by the Indian government to restore international flights to and from the country in line with established bilateral agreements from the end of March 2022.

Emirates had brought back the Airbus A380 on a daily basis between Dubai and Mumbai this month. The Emirates flight EK 500/ 501 is operated by the double-decker aircraft.

Emirates' services to India
Mumbai: 35 weekly flights

New Delhi: 28 weekly flights

Bengaluru: 24 weekly flights

Chennai: 21 weekly flights

Hyderabad: 21 weekly flights

Kochi: 14 weekly flights

Kolkata: 11 weekly flights

Ahmedabad: 9 weekly flights

Thiruvananthapuram: 7 weekly flights