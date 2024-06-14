Dubai: Gulf Air, Bahrain's national carrier, launches its latest seasonal flights to Rhodes, Greece, starting from June 1 to September 28.

The airline will operate two weekly flights from Bahrain International Airport (BIA) to Rhodes Airport (RHO) using Airbus 320neo aircraft.

This new route aims to bolster Gulf Air's network, offering passengers greater flexibility for their summer travel plans.

A spokesperson from Gulf Air commented, "We are delighted to expand Gulf Air's dynamic network with the addition of Rhodes, enhancing connectivity between Bahrain and Greece alongside our scheduled service to Athens and seasonal service to Mykonos."

"This new route underscores Gulf Air's strategic commitment to strengthening its European network, providing passengers with an expanded choice of leisure destinations in Europe like Rhodes," according to a press release.