Dubai: Saudi Arabia invites international investors to participate in its burgeoning tourism sector, according to Saudi financial news portal Argaam.com report.

The statement was announced by minister of tourism Ahmed Al Khateeb, who spoke at the FII Priority Summit in Brazil.

FII Institute started in 2017 as an annual event bringing people together to invest in the most promising solutions.

Al Khateeb emphasised the numerous promising opportunities arising from the significant advancements in Saudi Arabia's tourism industry.

The minister noted that investments in tourism are a crucial component of Vision 2030 - a programme launched by the government in 2016, with the main aim of diversifying its economy away from the oil sector. It has three main pillars - a vibrant society, a thriving economy, and an ambitious nation.