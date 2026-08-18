Greenway will succeed managing director and CEO Stewart Tully, who is stepping down after more than 11 years with Alliance. Tully will remain with the company until October 29 to support an orderly leadership transition, Alliance said in an announcement to the ASX on Tuesday.

“I am excited by the opportunity to lead Alliance and look forward to working with the Board, leadership team and wider Alliance team as we continue to strengthen the business and deliver outstanding service, safety and reliability for our customers,” he said.

Chair James Jackson said the board was confident Greenway was the right person to lead the business through its next phase, adding that the company wanted to build on its operational, commercial and cultural foundations while delivering sustainable returns for shareholders.

Dhanusha is a Chief Reporter at Gulf News in Dubai, with her finger firmly on the pulse of UAE, regional, and global aviation. She dives deep into how airlines and airports operate, expand, and embrace the latest tech. Known for her sharp eye for detail, Dhanusha makes complex topics like new aircraft, evolving travel trends, and aviation regulations easy to grasp. Lately, she's especially fascinated by the world of eVTOLs and flying cars. With nearly two decades in journalism, Dhanusha's covered a wide range, from health and education to the pandemic, local transport, and technology. When she's not tracking what's happening in the skies, she enjoys exploring social media trends, tech innovations, and anything that sparks reader curiosity. Outside of work, you'll find her immersed in electronic dance music, pop culture, movies, and video games.