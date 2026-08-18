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Former flyadeal CEO Steven Greenway joins Alliance Aviation as new chief executive

Greenway will take over in October as Alliance begins its next strategic phase

Last updated:
Dhanusha Gokulan, Chief Reporter
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Alliance is one of Australasia's leading provider of ACMI, contract and charter airline services, operating a fleet of more than 70 aircraft. Greenway left flyadeal in April this year.
Alliance is one of Australasia's leading provider of ACMI, contract and charter airline services, operating a fleet of more than 70 aircraft. Greenway left flyadeal in April this year.
AFP

Dubai: Alliance Aviation Services has appointed aviation industry veteran Steven Greenway as its new chief executive, with the former Saudi budget airline flyadeal's boss set to take charge of the Australian specialist aviation company from October 1.

Greenway will succeed managing director and CEO Stewart Tully, who is stepping down after more than 11 years with Alliance. Tully will remain with the company until October 29 to support an orderly leadership transition, Alliance said in an announcement to the ASX on Tuesday.

Until April this year, Greenway served as chief executive of flyadeal, the low-cost airline subsidiary of Saudi Arabia's Saudia Group.

Greenway has more than 25 years of international aviation leadership experience, with senior and chief executive roles across Australia, Asia, the Middle East and North America.

Before joining flyadeal in 2023, his career included senior positions at WestJet and its Swoop subsidiary, reward-U and Scoot, as well as a role with Mango Aviation Partners.

New leadership

Alliance said the leadership change comes as the company enters its next phase of strategic execution, following a revised wet lease agreement with Qantas and organisational changes announced on August 5.

Under Tully, the company said it expanded and diversified its operations, strengthened long-term customer relationships, invested in its fleet and engineering capabilities, and reinforced its position as a leading provider of specialised aviation services in Australia.

Alliance said Greenway will lead the company as it continues its strategy as a FIFO-focused specialist aviation provider.

Chair James Jackson said the board was confident Greenway was the right person to lead the business through its next phase, adding that the company wanted to build on its operational, commercial and cultural foundations while delivering sustainable returns for shareholders.

Greenway said he was looking forward to working with the company's board, leadership team and wider workforce.

“I am excited by the opportunity to lead Alliance and look forward to working with the Board, leadership team and wider Alliance team as we continue to strengthen the business and deliver outstanding service, safety and reliability for our customers,” he said.

Alliance is one of Australasia's leading provider of ACMI, contract and charter airline services, operating a fleet of more than 70 aircraft.

Its customers include companies and organisations in the mining, energy and government sectors, while it also provides wet lease services to airlines including Qantas and Virgin Australia.

Dhanusha Gokulan
Dhanusha GokulanChief Reporter
Dhanusha is a Chief Reporter at Gulf News in Dubai, with her finger firmly on the pulse of UAE, regional, and global aviation. She dives deep into how airlines and airports operate, expand, and embrace the latest tech. Known for her sharp eye for detail, Dhanusha makes complex topics like new aircraft, evolving travel trends, and aviation regulations easy to grasp. Lately, she's especially fascinated by the world of eVTOLs and flying cars. With nearly two decades in journalism, Dhanusha's covered a wide range, from health and education to the pandemic, local transport, and technology. When she's not tracking what's happening in the skies, she enjoys exploring social media trends, tech innovations, and anything that sparks reader curiosity. Outside of work, you'll find her immersed in electronic dance music, pop culture, movies, and video games.
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