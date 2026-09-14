In Walking Dead spinoff, Steven Yeun's Glenn is never forgotten— and neither is Negan's crime, says Lauren Cohan

"Maggie doesn't forgive Negan," Cohan told PEOPLE, stressing that the show goes out of its way to make that distinction clear on-screen. What's changed, she explained, isn't Maggie's feelings about Glenn's murder, but her exhaustion with carrying that hatred. “She sees the pain that he’s experiencing after the loss of Ginny, and the heart in her and the human in her doesn’t want anybody to be stuck in their lowest version of themselves and their lowest belief of themselves,”