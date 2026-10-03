When art meets perfume: How Le Falcone is reimagining fragrance from Dubai

Le Falcone showcases new perfumery philosophy as it opens first retail store at City Walk
In the perfume industry, fragrance is often the beginning and the end of the story. For Le Falcone, it is only one part of a much larger creative canvas.
The UAE-based perfume brand is preparing to open its first retail outlet in the country at City Walk 2 in Dubai on October 3, marking a new chapter for a brand built around an idea that is increasingly shaping the modern luxury landscape: what happens when art, design and perfumery are conceived as one experience rather than three separate disciplines?
For Le Falcone, the answer lies in creating fragrances that are meant to be experienced through more than just the sense of smell. Our philosophy begins with a simple yet ambitious belief: when art meets perfumery, the result should be something that can be seen, imagined, heard and, ultimately, remembered. We want every fragrance to go beyond scent — to become an experience that creates an emotion, tells a story and leaves a lasting impression.Azhar Akbar Mun, Director, Le Falcone
The creative journey behind a Le Falcone fragrance does not necessarily begin with a fragrance formula. In many cases, it starts with an idea, a visual identity or a piece of cultural inspiration.
Packaging plays an important role in that process. Rather than treating the bottle as merely a container for perfume, Le Falcone approaches it as part of the creative expression of the fragrance itself.
That philosophy has produced collections inspired by diverse artistic and cultural references.
Egyptian history and imagery provide inspiration for the Cleopatra character, while music and the emotional language of sound are reflected in the Symphony theme. Arabic calligraphy and the visual elegance of the written word find expression in the Risala range.
The result is an approach where the fragrance and its physical identity are developed as complementary elements.
The bottle tells part of the story. The fragrance continues it.
In an industry accustomed to product cycles and launch calendars, Le Falcone takes a deliberately different approach to creativity. The ideation and development of a fragrance can extend for many months and, in some cases, up to a year before the final product reaches the market. That extended process reflects the brand's belief that a distinctive fragrance cannot simply be manufactured to meet a deadline.
An idea has to evolve.
“Every element has to work together,” says Mun. “The packaging must complement the concept, the fragrance must support the emotion, and the ingredients must come together in harmony. From the first visual impression to the final dry-down, the experience has to feel coherent.
For us, developing a fragrance is closer to creating a limited-edition piece of art than producing a conventional fast-moving consumer product. It requires experimentation, refinement and attention to every detail before we consider it ready.Azhar Akbar Mun, Director, Le Falcone
There is experimentation, refinement and repetition before the final creation is considered ready. For Le Falcone, this painstaking process is part of the value proposition.
The brand's creative philosophy also extends beyond the traditional definition of perfumery. Sight plays a role through the bottle, packaging and visual identity. Smell remains at the heart of the experience through the fragrance itself. The musical and cultural inspirations behind certain collections introduce another layer of sensory association. The objective is to create an experience in which different senses connect with one another. That approach reflects a broader evolution taking place within the fragrance industry, where consumers increasingly seek products that offer identity, storytelling and emotional connection alongside the fragrance itself. Le Falcone is positioning itself within that space by making creativity an integral part of product development rather than treating it simply as a marketing tool.
While creativity is central to the brand, Le Falcone's proposition is supported by the manufacturing capabilities of its parent business.
The company comes from a family with more than half a century of experience in the perfume industry. Across generations, the business has developed an understanding of the fragrance ecosystem, from ingredients and formulation to manufacturing, packaging and the commercial realities of taking a perfume from concept to consumer.
That manufacturing heritage provides Le Falcone with an important advantage: the ability to connect creative ideas with the technical discipline required to produce them at commercial scale.
The company also develops key fragrance ingredients and formulations in-house, an area it considers important to achieving the performance characteristics it seeks from its fragrances, including longevity.
For a perfume brand, creativity may capture attention, but performance ultimately determines whether a fragrance earns a place in someone's daily ritual.
Le Falcone is attempting to bring both sides of the equation together.
The opening of the City Walk outlet represents more than the launch of another perfume store in Dubai.
It marks the brand's move from manufacturing and product creation into a direct relationship with consumers.
City Walk provides a setting where the physicality of the Le Falcone concept can be experienced first-hand. The bottle, the packaging, the fragrance and the wider visual identity can exist together rather than being reduced to an image on a screen or a product description online. That transition is significant for a brand whose philosophy depends heavily on the relationship between artistic design and fragrance.
A customer walking into the store is not simply being invited to choose a perfume. They are being introduced to the thinking behind the creation.
The UAE has long been an important global centre for fragrance, sitting at the intersection of Middle Eastern perfumery traditions, international luxury and a sophisticated consumer market.
Against that backdrop, Le Falcone is attempting to carve out its own space, not by moving away from the heritage of perfumery, but by interpreting it through creativity and design.
Its proposition is deliberately ambitious: to treat perfume not simply as a liquid inside a bottle, but as an artistic creation in which fragrance, form, culture and storytelling coexist.
The October 3 opening at City Walk 2 puts that philosophy directly in front of consumers for the first time through a dedicated Le Falcone retail experience.
For a company whose roots lie deep inside the perfume manufacturing ecosystem, the move represents a transformation from being behind the scenes to becoming part of the consumer-facing story.
And perhaps that is the most interesting part of the Le Falcone journey. The fragrance may be what first reaches the senses.
But the brand is betting that the story, the artistry and the object itself will be what makes the experience last.
This content comes from Reach by Gulf News, which is the branded content team of GN Media.