Dubai: Flydubai will resume thrice-weekly flights to Naples International Airport (NAP) from July 1. The budget carrier will then increase the frequency of flights to the Italian city to a four-weekly service from August 1.
A quarantine-free travel corridor has been established between Italy and the UAE enabling passengers to travel between the two countries with less restrictions. A negative COVID-19 test result will be required 48 hours before departure from the UAE. On arrival in Italy, all passengers over the age of two years will be required to take a rapid antigen test.
“We are pleased to see more countries opening up for safe tourism and is a step in the right direction to speed up recovery and boost travel this summer,” said Hamad Obaidalla, Chief Commercial Officer at flydubai.
“This is a good sign that confidence in travel is returning and the efforts taken by stakeholders in the tourism industry to safeguard every step of the journey will benefit our passengers,” he added.
Routes planned
Flights to Bodrum and Trabzon in Turkey will start from June 4 and June 24, respectively. The carrier will commence flights to Sharm El Sheikh in Egypt from June 15 and to the Greek islands of Santorini and Mykonos from June 18.
flydubai will also restart its operations to Batumi in Georgia and Tivat in Montenegro from June 25 and both destinations offer UAE residents visa on arrival.
Fares
Return business class fares from DXB to Naples start from Dh8,420 and economy fares from Dh2, 360.