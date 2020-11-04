Dubai: Flydubai on Wednesday said it would begin operating flights between Dubai and Tel Aviv from November 26. The budget carrier will run 14 flights a week offering a double daily service between Dubai International Airport (DXB) and Tel Aviv Ben Gurion (TLV).
Gulf News had earlier reported that flydubai, Israel’s national carrier El Al and short-haul operator Israir could join Etihad and Emirates in making up the 28 weekly flights scheduled between the two countries.
This will make flydubai the second major UAE airline to fly to Israel after Etihad. Last month, the Abu Dhabi-based airline became the first Gulf-based carrier to operate a commercial passenger flight to and from Israel.
The commencement of commercial flights will be a game changer for UAE’s airlines, which too have been hit hard by the pandemic. It will lead to a new stream of travellers that could help Dubai and Abu Dhabi partly bounce back from the crisis.