Dubai: flydubai said it will operate its Boeing 737 MAX aircraft in airspace where the regulator has approved it for passenger service.
The Dubai-based budget carrier’s statement came in response to reports that India's aviation regulator had denied permission to Flydubai to operate the MAX to India or fly it across the country’s airspace.
“It is for each regulatory body to set the requirements and timelines for return to service for the MAX aircraft,” said an airline spokesperson. “flydubai will only operate the aircraft where it has been approved to do so.”
Last week, flydubai operated its first MAX aircraft from Dubai International Airport (DXB) to Sialkot International Airport (SKT) in Pakistan, after the airline met all the requirements outlined in the Safety Decision issued by UAE’s General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA).
flydubai has a fleet of 14 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft, and four of its MAX 8s and one of its MAX 9s have now received regulatory approval to rejoin its fleet. The remaining nine MAX aircraft will return to passenger service over the coming months.